US Markets
MS

Morgan Stanley cuts about 2% of its workforce - source

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

December 06, 2022 — 01:05 pm EST

Written by Saeed Azhar and Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N has cut about 2% of its workforce on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the company's plans.

The bank is making modest job cuts worldwide, Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said last week.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar in New York and Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.