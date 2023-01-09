Markets
Morgan Stanley COO Jonathan Pruzan To Retire

January 09, 2023 — 08:11 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley (MS) disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday that its executive vice president and chief operating officer, Jonathan Pruzan, will retire from his position effective January 31, 2023.

Pruzan, who served at the company for about 30 years, had been among the executives viewed as potential successors to Morgan Stanley's long-serving chief executive officer James Gorman.

