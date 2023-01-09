US Markets
MS

Morgan Stanley COO Jon Pruzan to retire

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

January 09, 2023 — 09:23 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds background

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.O Chief Operating Officer Jon Pruzan will retire from the bank at the end of the month, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Formerly the finance chief at the Wall Street titan, Pruzan was made COO as part of a leadership shakeup in mid-2021, which resulted in four new appointments.

Investors have long been speculating about who would succeed Gorman, who joined the bank in 2006 and took over as CEO in 2010.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.