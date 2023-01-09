Morgan Stanley COO Jon Pruzan to retire

Adds background

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.O Chief Operating Officer Jon Pruzan will retire from the bank at the end of the month, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Formerly the finance chief at the Wall Street titan, Pruzan was made COO as part of a leadership shakeup in mid-2021, which resulted in four new appointments.

Investors have long been speculating about who would succeed Gorman, who joined the bank in 2006 and took over as CEO in 2010.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

