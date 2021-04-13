Morgan Stanley Commits To Mobilize $1 Tln To Support Sustainability Solutions By 2030

(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley (MS) announced an updated commitment to mobilize $750 billion to support low-carbon solutions by 2030, following its initial commitment of $250 billion announced in 2018. It represents a three-fold increase from the initial commitment.

The bank commits to net-zero financed emissions by 2050 in line with the Paris Agreement.

The enhanced commitment is part of a larger goal Morgan Stanley is announcing to mobilize a total of $1 trillion towards sustainability solutions in support of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

