Morgan Stanley Climbs After Q2 Earnings, Revenue Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley (MS) shares are gaining more than 5 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company's second-quarter earnings and revenue came in above the Street estimates.

The quarterly revenues increased 2.5 percent to $13.46 billion from $13.13 billion in the prior year and came in above the Wall Street view of $13.08 billion.

Morgan Stanley's Board of Directors declared a $0.85 quarterly dividend per share, representing an increase of 7.5 cents per share, payable on August 15 to common shareholders of record on July 31.

Currently, shares are at $91.21, up 5.72 percent from the previous close of $86.37 on a volume of 4,913,829.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.