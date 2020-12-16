Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc. (CAF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2020

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc. (CAF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $2.305 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CAF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 181.1% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CAF was $24.37, representing a -0.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.38 and a 54.5% increase over the 52 week low of $15.77.

CAF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.

