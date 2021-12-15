Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc. (CAF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc. (CAF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CAF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -41.87% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CAF was $21.61, representing a -11.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.50 and a 10.65% increase over the 52 week low of $19.53.

CAF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). CAF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

