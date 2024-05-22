Morgan Stanley Changes Stake in BT Group

BT Group plc (GB:BT.A) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley has adjusted its stake in BT Group PLC, crossing a significant threshold on May 17, 2024, as disclosed in a recent regulatory notification. The financial giant now holds a total voting rights percentage of 8.446169% through various financial instruments. This move reflects a notable change from the previous notification, indicating Morgan Stanley’s shifting investment strategy in the UK-based telecommunications company.

