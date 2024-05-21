Morgan Stanley Changes Stake in BT Group

BT Group plc (GB:BT.A) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley has adjusted its holdings in BT Group PLC, triggering a notification of major holdings as their total voting rights through financial instruments reached 8.016840%. This change occurred on 16-May-2024 and was officially notified to BT Group PLC on 20-May-2024, reflecting a notable shift in the investment bank’s position in the telecommunications company.

