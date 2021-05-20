Morgan Stanley CEO shakes up leadership with eyes on successor - Bloomberg News

US Markets
Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman has unveiled a slew of leadership changes at the bank with eyes on a successor for the top job, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

May 20 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N Chief Executive Officer James Gorman has unveiled a slew of leadership changes at the bank with eyes on a successor for the top job, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Ted Pick, the head of the bank's institutional securities group, and its wealth management boss Andy Saperstein were tapped as co-presidents, the report said. (https://bit.ly/3weXdGG)

Investment management chief Dan Simkowitz will be the co-head of strategy alongside Pick, while finance boss Jon Pruzan will become the chief operating officer, the report added.

"I am highly confident one of them will be the CEO in the future," Gorman said in an interview with Bloomberg.

He has informed the board of his plans to stay on for at least three more years, Bloomberg said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The report comes days after JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N named Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak, widely seen as the two top contenders for the CEO role, as co-heads of its consumer and community bank.

