US Markets
MS

Morgan Stanley CEO shakes up leadership with eyes on a successor - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AARON P. BERNSTEIN

Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman has unveiled a slew of leadership changes at the bank with eyes on a successor for the top job, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

May 20 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N Chief Executive Officer James Gorman has unveiled a slew of leadership changes at the bank with eyes on a successor for the top job, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Ted Pick, the head of the bank's institutional securities group, and Andy Saperstein, the head of its wealth management unit, were tapped as co-presidents, the report said. (https://bit.ly/3weXdGG)

The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MS

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    15 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular