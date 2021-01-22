Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman's annual pay rises by $6 million

NEW YORK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N Chief Executive James Gorman's annual pay rose by $6 million in 2020, according to a regulatory filing released on Friday.

Gorman will receive $33 million for his work last year, compared with $27 million in 2019, the bank said.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((matthew.scuffham@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-687-7591; Reuters Messaging: matthew.scuffham.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.