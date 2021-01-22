US Markets
Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman's annual pay rises by $6 million

Matt Scuffham Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

NEW YORK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N Chief Executive James Gorman's annual pay rose by $6 million in 2020, according to a regulatory filing released on Friday.

Gorman will receive $33 million for his work last year, compared with $27 million in 2019, the bank said.

