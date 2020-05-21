US Markets
MS

Morgan Stanley CEO: too early to consider restarting share buy backs

Contributor
Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Morgan Stanley's Chief Executive Officer James Gorman told shareholders at its annual meeting on Thursday that it is too early for him or the board of directors to consider reinstating bank's share buy back program.

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley's MS.N Chief Executive Officer James Gorman told shareholders at its annual meeting on Thursday that it is too early for him or the board of directors to consider reinstating bank's share buy back program.

Shareholders at the meeting, which was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, voted to back reelection of Gorman and the rest of the bank's directors, and also to support the bank's executive compensation plan, according to initial tallies of the votes.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((elizabeth.dilts@thomsonreuters.com; W: (646) 223-5063 C: (219) 730-7611; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.dilts.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MS

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    22 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular