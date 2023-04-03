Morgan Stanley Capital To Sell Ovation Fertility To US Fertility

(RTTNews) - Investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, a unit of Morgan Stanley (MS) said on Monday that it has inked a deal to sell Ovation Fertility, a provider of fertility laboratory services, to US Fertility, for an undisclosed sum.

US Fertility is an Amulet Capital Partners backed middle-market private equity investment firm focused exclusively on the healthcare sector.

Paul Kappelman, CEO of Ovation, said: "The combination of USF and Ovation brings together practices form entirely complementary geographies and creates a platform that will facilitate best practice sharing across both companies to improve clinical results and patient outcomes for more patients in more locations…"

