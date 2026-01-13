Markets
MS

Morgan Stanley Capital Partners Secures Majority Investment In Olsson

January 13, 2026 — 10:19 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, a division of Morgan Stanley (MS), Tuesday announced a majority investment in Olsson, Inc., an employee-owned engineering and design firm.

The financial details of the transaction has not been disclosed.

Lincoln, Nebraska-based Olsson currently employs more than 2,000 employees in 35 offices throughout the United States.

The company expects the investment to leverage its extensive experience within the infrastructure services space to accelerate an already strong track record of both organic and inorganic growth.

Currently, MS is trading at $182.41, down 2.25 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.