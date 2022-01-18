Morgan Stanley Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $95.24, changing hands as low as $93.91 per share. Morgan Stanley shares are currently trading off about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MS's low point in its 52 week range is $66.845 per share, with $106.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.92. The MS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.