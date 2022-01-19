Morgan Stanley Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley (MS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $3.59 billion, or $2.01 per share. This compares with $3.27 billion, or $1.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Morgan Stanley reported adjusted earnings of $2.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $14.52 billion from $13.60 billion last year.

Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

