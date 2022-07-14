Morgan Stanley Bottom Line Declines In Q2

(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley (MS) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.50 billion, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $3.51 billion, or $1.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.0% to $13.13 billion from $14.76 billion last year.

Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $2.50 Bln. vs. $3.51 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.39 vs. $1.85 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $13.13 Bln vs. $14.76 Bln last year.

