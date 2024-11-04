Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox (GB:EBOX) has released an update.

Tritax EuroBox PLC has announced a significant change in its shareholder structure, with Morgan Stanley increasing its voting rights to 17.41% as of October 31, 2024. This development marks an increase from a previous holding of 16.59%, reflecting an active shift in the company’s ownership dynamics. Investors in the financial markets may find this change noteworthy as it could impact Tritax EuroBox’s strategic decisions moving forward.

