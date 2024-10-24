Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox (GB:EBOX) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley has increased its stake in Tritax EuroBox PLC, crossing a notable threshold with a total voting rights percentage of 14.48%. This acquisition, involving both direct and financial instrument voting rights, underscores Morgan Stanley’s strategic interest in the UK-based real estate investment firm.

For further insights into GB:EBOX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.