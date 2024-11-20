Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications (GB:SPT) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley has increased its voting rights in Spirent Communications to 9.06%, crossing a significant threshold as of November 18, 2024. This change reflects a strategic move in the financial markets, potentially impacting Spirent’s shareholder dynamics. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it signals Morgan Stanley’s growing influence within the UK-based telecommunications company.

