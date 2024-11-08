Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications (GB:SPT) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley has increased its stake in Spirent Communications, crossing a significant threshold with an 8.02% share of voting rights. This move, announced on November 7, 2024, indicates growing confidence in the UK-based telecommunications company, which could influence its market performance. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects institutional interest in Spirent Communications.

