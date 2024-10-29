Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications (GB:SPT) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley has increased its voting rights in Spirent Communications to over 8%, marking a notable acquisition in the financial market. The move, disclosed on October 29, 2024, highlights the ongoing investment strategies by major financial players. Investors may find this development significant as it reflects confidence in Spirent’s market position.

