Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in International Distributions

Morgan Stanley has increased its stake in International Distributions Services PLC, crossing the 5% threshold in voting rights. This acquisition marks a significant move in the financial markets, reflecting Morgan Stanley’s growing influence in the UK-based company. Investors may view this as a strategic positioning in the distribution sector.

