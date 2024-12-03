Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in International Distributions

International Distributions Services (GB:IDS) has released an update.
Morgan Stanley has increased its stake in International Distributions Services PLC, crossing the 5% threshold in voting rights. This acquisition marks a significant move in the financial markets, reflecting Morgan Stanley’s growing influence in the UK-based company. Investors may view this as a strategic positioning in the distribution sector.
