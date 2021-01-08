Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Bitcoin-Laden MicroStrategy to 10.9%

Morgan Stanley now owns 792,627 shares of MicroStrategy, bringing its total ownership in the company best known for holding over $2 billion in bitcoin to 10.9%, according to a filing made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The financial giant boosted its stake by almost 650,000 shares since the end of Q3.

The shares of MicroStrategy, a relatively little known business intelligence firm prior to its massive investment in the leading cryptocurrency, have soared 330% since the company bought its first bitcoin on Aug. 11, 2020, rising from $123.80 to $539.57.

As illustrated in the chart below, before buying its first bitcoin, MicroStrategy’s share performance left something to be desired, having fallen 13% from Jan. 2, 2020, through Aug. 10, 2020.

Given MicroStrategy’s shares are largely tracking the price of bitcoin, which is up more than 40% this year following a 300% gain in 2020, it’s likely Morgan Stanley views its investment as a way to benefit from bitcoin’s historic run without actually being a HODLer.

