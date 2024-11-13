News & Insights

Stocks

Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Halfords Group

November 13, 2024 — 12:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Halfords (GB:HFD) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley has increased its stake in Halfords Group PLC, with its voting rights rising to 6.29% from a previous 5.94%. The acquisition of additional voting rights highlights Morgan Stanley’s growing interest in the UK-based company, potentially signaling strategic moves in the market. This development may attract attention from investors monitoring shifts in major shareholdings within the retail and automotive services sector.

For further insights into GB:HFD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.