Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Halfords Group

Halfords (GB:HFD) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley has increased its stake in Halfords Group PLC, with its voting rights rising to 6.29% from a previous 5.94%. The acquisition of additional voting rights highlights Morgan Stanley’s growing interest in the UK-based company, potentially signaling strategic moves in the market. This development may attract attention from investors monitoring shifts in major shareholdings within the retail and automotive services sector.

