Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in BT Group PLC

Morgan Stanley has significantly increased its stake in BT Group PLC, now holding a total of 9.014781% voting rights following recent acquisitions of financial instruments. This move highlights the growing interest of major financial institutions in BT Group, a key player in the UK’s telecommunications market. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could influence BT Group’s strategic decisions moving forward.

