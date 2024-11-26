Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in BT Group PLC

BT Group plc (GB:BT.A) has released an update.
Morgan Stanley has significantly increased its stake in BT Group PLC, now holding a total of 9.014781% voting rights following recent acquisitions of financial instruments. This move highlights the growing interest of major financial institutions in BT Group, a key player in the UK’s telecommunications market. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could influence BT Group’s strategic decisions moving forward.
