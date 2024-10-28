Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Britvic PLC

Britvic (GB:BVIC) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley has increased its stake in Britvic PLC, reaching a total of 5.20% of voting rights, up from 5.08%. This change reflects Morgan Stanley’s strategic moves in the beverage sector as they continue to adjust their investment portfolio. Investors might find this noteworthy as it signals confidence in Britvic’s market potential.

