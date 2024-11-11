Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Britvic

Britvic (GB:BVIC) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley has increased its stake in Britvic plc, crossing the 5% threshold of voting rights. The acquisition raises its total voting power in Britvic to over 5.1%, highlighting significant interest from major financial institutions in the company. This move may attract attention from investors monitoring shifts in large shareholdings.

