Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Britvic

Britvic (GB:BVIC) has released an update.
Morgan Stanley has increased its stake in Britvic plc, crossing the 5% threshold of voting rights. The acquisition raises its total voting power in Britvic to over 5.1%, highlighting significant interest from major financial institutions in the company. This move may attract attention from investors monitoring shifts in large shareholdings.
