Morgan Stanley board cuts CEO Gorman's total compensation for 2022 to $31.5 mln

Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

January 20, 2023 — 04:23 pm EST

Written by Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N Chief Executive Officer James Gorman's total compensation for 2022 slipped 10% to $31.5 million, the bank said on Friday.

Gorman's total compensation will include an annual base salary of $1.5 million, a cash bonus of $7.5 million, a deferred equity award of $4.5 million and a performance-based equity award of $18 million, according to a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

