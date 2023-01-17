Morgan Stanley beats quarterly profit estimates

Adds details on results, background

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday as the investment bank's trading business got a boost from market volatility, offsetting the hit from sluggish dealmaking.

Dealmaking was at a virtual halt for most of last year as risk appetite waned sharply in the face of rapidly deteriorating macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical tensions.

The gloom follows what was a bumper 2021 for Wall Street's investment bankers who advised on multi-billion dollar mergers and buyouts, while underwriting listings of some of the biggest clients to tap the public markets in over a decade.

The investment banking business slowdown weighed on Morgan Stanley's net revenue, pulling it down 12% to $12.7 billion in the fourth quarter.

Morgan Stanley wraps up a mixed fourth-quarter earnings for the big U.S. banks.

On an adjusted basis, the bank earned $1.31 per diluted share, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.19 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Profit applicable to Morgan Stanley's common shareholders for the three months ended Dec. 31 was $2.11 billion or $1.26 per diluted share.

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru and Carolina Mandl in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.