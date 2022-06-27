US Markets
Morgan Stanley, Bank of America raise dividends, JPMorgan keeps flat

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

Morgan Stanley and Bank of America said on Monday they are hiking their dividends, while JPMorgan & Chase will keep theirs flat, after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave them a clean bill of health following their annual stress tests last week.

The central bank said on Thursday the country's largest lenders could easily weather a severe economic downturn, paving the way for them to redistribute excess capital to shareholders.

