Morgan Stanley Appoints Ted Pick And Andy Saperstein As Co-Presidents - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley (MS) announced key leadership changes, effective on June 1, 2021. It has appointed Ted Pick and Andy Saperstein as its Co-Presidents. Both executives are long-serving employees in key management positions.

Pick leads Morgan Stanley's Institutional Securities business and will now also be responsible for Morgan Stanley's international operations and become the Co-Head of Firm Strategy and Execution.

Saperstein leads Morgan Stanley's Wealth Management business and will now be responsible for all Wealth Management channels, including Financial Advisors, E*TRADE and Morgan Stanley at Work. He will also assume responsibility for Firmwide Marketing globally.

Dan Simkowitz, the Head of Investment Management, will in addition be Co-Head of Firm Strategy and Execution with Pick and will continue to report to James Gorman, Morgan Stanley's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Jonathan Pruzan, currently Morgan Stanley's Chief Financial Officer, will become Chief Operating Officer, with responsibility for Technology, Operations and Firm Resilience; Morgan Stanley's U.S. Banks, and Corporate Services.

Sharon Yeshaya, currently the Head of Investor Relations, will replace Pruzan as Chief Financial Officer, reporting to both Pruzan and Gorman.

Shelley O'Connor, an experienced Morgan Stanley executive who currently leads Morgan Stanley's U.S. Banks, will become a Vice Chairman of Morgan Stanley and Head of External Affairs.

Mike Pizzi, who joined Morgan Stanley with the acquisition of E*TRADE and has worked to integrate that business into broader Wealth Management franchise, will become Head of U.S. Banks and will report to Pruzan.

Sharon Yeshaya as CFO will join Morgan Stanley's Operating Committee, as will Jed Finn, the COO of Wealth Management and the Head of Corporate and Institutional Solutions in Morgan Stanley's Wealth Management business.

