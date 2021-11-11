Morgan Stanley appoints new emerging markets equity head -memo

US Markets
Morgan Stanley has appointed Amy Oldenburg as head of emerging markets equity, replacing Ruchir Sharma who is retiring after a 25-year stint at the bank, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Oldenburg has spent over 20 years in Morgan Stanley's asset management business and has been chief operating officer overseeing its emerging markets platform since 2013. She will take up the position immediately, the memo said.

