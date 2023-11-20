News & Insights

Morgan Stanley appoints Jed Finn as head of wealth management - memo

November 20, 2023 — 09:20 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant and Tatiana Bautzer for Reuters ->

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N has named Jed Finn as the head of its wealth management unit, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Finn, currently the chief operating officer of the division, joined the investment bank in 2011 and has held several leadership roles in the business, the memo said.

The appointment, effective Jan. 1, comes weeks after the bank Ted Pick as its new chief executive officer. The other two contenders for the top job, Andy Saperstein and Dan Simkowitz, were given expanded roles.

The bank also appointed insiders Jacques Chappuis and Ben Huneke as co-heads of investment management, the memo said.

All three of the new appointees will report to Saperstein.

The appointments were first reported by the Financial Times.

