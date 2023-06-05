Morgan Stanley Anticipates Lower US Earnings In 2023, Strong Recovery Next Year

(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley (MS) cautions about a 16% decline in S&P 500 company profits in the current year, with a substantial recovery expected in 2024 as Federal Reserve policy turns more supportive.

In a recent note, strategists headed by Michael Wilson expressed their anticipation of a significant rebound in earnings, forecasting a robust 23% surge in the coming year.

The Wall Street bank cautioned that the earnings per share (EPS) of S&P companies could decline from $195 to $185 this year, but are expected to rebound to $239 the following year.

According to Wilson, the current phase of the earnings cycle is characterized by a downturn following the boom period that began in 2020. He suggests that this dynamic is not yet factored into market pricing.

Morgan Stanley forecasts a rebound in the index to reach around 4,200 levels by 2024, while maintaining its target of 3,900 for the end of this year. As of Friday's closing, the index stood at 4,282.37.

Morgan Stanley stated that a series of positive developments, including the anticipation of a Federal Reserve policy shift, ongoing improvement in liquidity, and favorable trends related to artificial intelligence (AI), have contributed to the strong performance of indexes thus far. These factors have particularly benefited mega-cap companies like Nvidia Corp (NVDA).

According to the bank, these factors have prevented a market correction from occurring.

