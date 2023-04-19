Morgan Stanley Announces Retreat In Q1 Bottom Line, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley (MS) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.84 billion, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $3.54 billion, or $2.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $14.52 billion from $14.80 billion last year.

Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $2.84 Bln. vs. $3.54 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.70 vs. $2.02 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.62 -Revenue (Q1): $14.52 Bln vs. $14.80 Bln last year.

