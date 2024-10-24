News & Insights

Morgan Stanley Announces Leadership Transition with Ted Pick

October 24, 2024 — 04:58 pm EDT

The latest update is out from Morgan Stanley ( (MS) ).

Morgan Stanley announces significant leadership changes with Ted Pick elected as Chairman of the Board starting January 1, 2025. This transition follows James Gorman stepping down as Chairman after years of transformative leadership, earning him the honorary title of Chairman Emeritus. Gorman will also serve as a non-employee advisor, leveraging his extensive experience to continue bolstering Morgan Stanley’s global impact. These changes are set to further solidify Morgan Stanley’s position as a global financial powerhouse.

