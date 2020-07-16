Morgan Stanley Announces Gain In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley (MS) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $3.05 billion, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $2.03 billion, or $1.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.0% to $13.41 billion from $10.24 billion last year.

Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $3.05 Bln. vs. $2.03 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.96 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q2): $13.41 Bln vs. $10.24 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.