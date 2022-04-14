Morgan Stanley Announces Drop In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley (MS) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $3.54 billion, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $3.98 billion, or $2.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Morgan Stanley reported adjusted earnings of $2.06 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.9% to $14.80 billion from $15.72 billion last year.

Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $3.54 Bln. vs. $3.98 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.02 vs. $2.19 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $14.80 Bln vs. $15.72 Bln last year.

