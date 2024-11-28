News & Insights

Morgan Stanley Alters BT Group Holdings

November 28, 2024 — 06:42 am EST

BT Group plc (GB:BT.A) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley has adjusted its holdings in BT Group PLC, reflecting a shift in voting rights through both shares and various financial instruments. As of November 25, 2024, the total percentage of voting rights held by Morgan Stanley stands at approximately 8.999595%, marking a slight decrease from previous levels. This change highlights the dynamic nature of institutional investments and their impact on major companies like BT Group.

