Morgan Stanley Alters BT Group Holdings

Morgan Stanley has adjusted its holdings in BT Group PLC, reflecting a shift in voting rights through both shares and various financial instruments. As of November 25, 2024, the total percentage of voting rights held by Morgan Stanley stands at approximately 8.999595%, marking a slight decrease from previous levels. This change highlights the dynamic nature of institutional investments and their impact on major companies like BT Group.

