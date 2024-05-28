News & Insights

Morgan Stanley Adjusts Stake in Tietto Minerals

May 28, 2024 — 10:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tietto Minerals Ltd. (AU:TIE) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries, previously holding a 10.08% stake in Tietto Minerals Limited, have adjusted their position, resulting in a reduction of their voting power to 5.55%. This change in shareholding occurred through a series of transactions involving both purchases and sales of ordinary shares, as detailed in a recent notice. The alteration in Morgan Stanley’s interest reflects active trading and portfolio adjustments within the company’s securities.

