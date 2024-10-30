Morgan Stanley Adjusts Stake in Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications (GB:SPT) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley has adjusted its stake in Spirent Communications, bringing its total voting rights to nearly 8% as of October 28, 2024. This change reflects a minor decrease from previous holdings, with the investment bank holding significant influence over the UK-based communications company. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it may impact Spirent’s strategic decisions.

