News & Insights

Stocks

Morgan Stanley Adjusts Stake in Spirent Communications

October 30, 2024 — 01:32 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Spirent Communications (GB:SPT) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley has adjusted its stake in Spirent Communications, bringing its total voting rights to nearly 8% as of October 28, 2024. This change reflects a minor decrease from previous holdings, with the investment bank holding significant influence over the UK-based communications company. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it may impact Spirent’s strategic decisions.

For further insights into GB:SPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.