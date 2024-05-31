Morgan Stanley Adjusts Stake in PGS ASA

PGS ASA (GB:0MHR) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley has reported a change in their holdings in PGS ASA, with voting rights attached to shares increasing to 4.96% and voting rights through financial instruments to 0.17%, resulting in a total of 5.14% of the total voting rights as of May 29, 2024.

For further insights into GB:0MHR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.