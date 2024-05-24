Morgan Stanley Adjusts Stake in Naked Wines PLC

Naked Wines plc (GB:WINE) has released an update.

Naked Wines PLC has announced that financial giant Morgan Stanley has crossed a notable threshold in their shareholding, resulting in a change in Morgan Stanley’s total voting rights in the company. The modification occurred on May 22, 2024, with the new holding reported as just under 6% of the total voting rights, a slight decrease from their previous notification. The transaction details, including direct and indirect voting rights, have been formally declared to Naked Wines PLC as of May 24, 2024.

For further insights into GB:WINE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.