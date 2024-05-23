Morgan Stanley Adjusts Stake in MorphoSys AG

Morphosys Ag (MOR) has released an update.

MorphoSys AG has issued a notification of major holdings, revealing that Morgan Stanley now holds a new total of 6.79% of voting rights, combining direct shares and financial instruments. This change represents a shift from the previous notification, with direct voting rights at 4.43% and voting rights through instruments at 2.36%. The announcement underscores the evolving shareholder landscape of the German biopharmaceutical company.

