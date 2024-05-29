News & Insights

Morgan Stanley Adjusts Stake in Deliveroo

May 29, 2024 — 06:20 am EDT

Deliveroo plc Class A (GB:ROO) has released an update.

Deliveroo plc has disclosed a significant change in holdings by Morgan Stanley, with the investment firm’s voting rights in the company slightly decreasing to 5.08% as of May 24, 2024. This notification comes as part of the regulatory requirements and provides transparency regarding major share ownership changes in the company. Such financial moves are closely watched by investors as they can indicate strategic shifts and impact Deliveroo’s stock performance.

