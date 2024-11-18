News & Insights

Morgan Stanley Adjusts Stake in Britvic PLC

November 18, 2024 — 10:47 am EST

Britvic (GB:BVIC) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley has adjusted its stake in Britvic PLC, increasing its total voting rights to approximately 5.60%. This change reflects a strategic move in the beverage company’s shares, which may interest investors watching for shifts in major holdings. The transaction highlights Morgan Stanley’s active involvement in the UK market, potentially influencing Britvic’s stock performance.

