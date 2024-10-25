Morgan Stanley Adjusts Stake in Britvic

Britvic (GB:BVIC) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley has adjusted its voting rights in Britvic plc, now holding 5.08% of the total voting rights. This change was triggered by recent acquisitions and disposals of shares, reflecting a slight decrease from their previous position. Investors in the financial market may find this shift noteworthy as it influences Britvic’s shareholder structure.

