Morgan Stanley Adjusts Stake in Britvic

October 25, 2024 — 03:35 am EDT

Britvic (GB:BVIC) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley has adjusted its voting rights in Britvic plc, now holding 5.08% of the total voting rights. This change was triggered by recent acquisitions and disposals of shares, reflecting a slight decrease from their previous position. Investors in the financial market may find this shift noteworthy as it influences Britvic’s shareholder structure.

