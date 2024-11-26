Morgan Stanley Adjusts Holdings in BT Group PLC

BT Group plc (GB:BT.A) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley has adjusted its holdings in BT Group PLC, now holding a total of 9.011% of the voting rights, a slight decrease from previous levels. This shift is due to changes in the delta of cash-settled financial instruments. The adjustment highlights Morgan Stanley’s strategic maneuvers within BT Group’s financial landscape.

